Hanoi's Smog Crisis: The Push for Electric Solutions

Hanoi, Vietnam's vibrant capital, is grappling with a severe air pollution crisis, topping global lists of most affected cities. Recent data from AirVisual highlights staggering PM2.5 levels, with readings reaching 266 micrograms per cubic meter, raising alarm among residents and officials.

This alarming smog situation stems from heavy traffic, rampant trash burning, and industrial emissions, representing a significant challenge for a nation already experiencing rapid economic growth. Residents, both elderly and young, have voiced their respiratory concerns, noting a noticeable decline in air quality.

The Vietnamese government is doubling down on efforts to transition to electric vehicles, with Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha urging accelerated adoption. By 2030, Hanoi aims for a comprehensive shift to electric buses and taxis as part of a broader strategy to tackle this environmental emergency.

