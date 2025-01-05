Left Menu

India Poised to Lead Global Health with 'Heal in India' Mantra

India is strengthening its position as a leader in health and wellness, with the launch of new initiatives like 'Heal in India.' Prime Minister Modi announced the foundation of a Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Delhi, boosting traditional medicine and healthcare access nation-wide.

Updated: 05-01-2025 21:07 IST
India is set to emerge as a global health and wellness hub with its new 'Heal in India' initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday. Highlighting the country's potential, he emphasized the growing role of traditional Indian medicine on the world stage.

In a virtual event, Modi laid the foundation of the Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Rohini, Delhi, marking what he termed as 'Ayurveda's next big leap.' This facility will include a 100-bed hospital dedicated to advancing research and providing accessible healthcare, an official statement confirmed.

Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, joined the ceremony, expressing gratitude for the prime minister's leadership. Modi highlighted the government's promotion of Ayurveda and traditional medicine systems across more than 100 countries. He revealed the introduction of a special AYUSH visa, enabling easier access for foreign nationals to benefit from India's health services.

