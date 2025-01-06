Bengaluru on Alert: Suspected HMPV Case in Infant

A suspected case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has surfaced in Bengaluru, raising concerns among health authorities. An eight-month-old baby has reportedly contracted the virus, according to official sources.

The case was identified at a private hospital, prompting an alert in the local medical community. Official confirmation is awaited as the sample has not been tested in government laboratories yet.

This report comes shortly after the Karnataka Health Department announced on January 4 that there were no known HMPV cases in the state, highlighting the urgency of this latest development.

