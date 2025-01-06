Bengaluru on Alert: Suspected HMPV Case in Infant
A suspected case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been reported in an eight-month-old baby in Bengaluru. The case emerged at a private hospital, although lab confirmation is pending. Previously, Karnataka's Health Department reported no HMPV cases in the state as of January 4.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A suspected case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has surfaced in Bengaluru, raising concerns among health authorities. An eight-month-old baby has reportedly contracted the virus, according to official sources.
The case was identified at a private hospital, prompting an alert in the local medical community. Official confirmation is awaited as the sample has not been tested in government laboratories yet.
This report comes shortly after the Karnataka Health Department announced on January 4 that there were no known HMPV cases in the state, highlighting the urgency of this latest development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Walking Fast: A Stroll Towards Lower Health Risks
Pharma Giants Face Setbacks and Breakthroughs in Health Trials
The Vibrant Defense: What Your Snot Color Says About Your Health
Adityanath's Assurances at Janta Darshan: Housing and Health Aid Highlighted
Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Legislature: BJP Leader's Abusive Language Sparks Investigation