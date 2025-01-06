Record-Breaking Sales at Jan Aushadhi Outlets Surpass Rs 1,255 Crore

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has reported impressive sales figures for Jan Aushadhi outlets, which have crossed the Rs 1,255-crore mark as of November 30, 2024. This growth has provided substantial financial relief, saving citizens an estimated Rs 5,020 crore.

Throughout the 2024-25 fiscal year, the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India, part of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, spearheaded initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana to improve access to medicines. This effort included signing several MoUs with central forces and opening the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Mauritius.

Additionally, a scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 500 crore has been rolled out to boost the pharmaceutical industry. It aims to enhance the productivity and quality of existing pharma clusters and MSMEs nationwide.

