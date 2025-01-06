Record-Breaking Sales at Jan Aushadhi Outlets Surpass Rs 1,255 Crore
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers announced that sales through Jan Aushadhi outlets exceeded Rs 1,255 crore by late November 2024. This achievement saved citizens approximately Rs 5,020 crore. The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana also expanded efforts to increase healthcare accessibility with partnerships and international expansions.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has reported impressive sales figures for Jan Aushadhi outlets, which have crossed the Rs 1,255-crore mark as of November 30, 2024. This growth has provided substantial financial relief, saving citizens an estimated Rs 5,020 crore.
Throughout the 2024-25 fiscal year, the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India, part of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, spearheaded initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana to improve access to medicines. This effort included signing several MoUs with central forces and opening the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Mauritius.
Additionally, a scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 500 crore has been rolled out to boost the pharmaceutical industry. It aims to enhance the productivity and quality of existing pharma clusters and MSMEs nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jan Aushadhi
- outlets
- sales
- pharmaceuticals
- healthcare
- accessibility
- MoUs
- PMBJP
- savings
- MSMEs
ALSO READ
Bihar's Investment Boom: From MoUs to Ground Realities
Brus, who led miserable life for 23 years, now have decent life in Tripura with water, healthcare, education: Shah at cooperative conference.
Karnataka's Healthcare Revolution: New Heart Institute Inaugurated
Improving AI accuracy for critical healthcare decisions
Investors Eye Southeast Asian Healthcare; Naloxone as Lifesaver