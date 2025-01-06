Telangana Preparedness Against Human Metapneumovirus

In a reassuring statement on Monday, Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha affirmed the state's readiness to address any health challenges posed by the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). He emphasized that all necessary medical facilities are in place and urged the public not to panic.

The health minister stated that officials are in close coordination with central counterparts, and the state government has activated its administrative machinery to enhance disease surveillance and resource preparedness. Vigilance measures have been heightened following an increase in HMPV cases observed in China.

Additionally, the minister warned against the dissemination of false or alarming information on social media, stressing the importance of verifying facts. He acknowledged that HMPV, identified in 2001, is an existing virus requiring caution but no cause for undue alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)