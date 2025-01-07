Left Menu

Louisiana's First Bird Flu Fatality Amid Growing H5N1 Concerns

A U.S. patient was the first to die from the H5N1 bird flu in Louisiana. 70 people contracted the virus since April, mostly livestock workers. The elderly patient had underlying conditions and was exposed to backyard chickens and wild birds. Public health risk remains low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 02:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Monday that a U.S. patient, hospitalized with the H5N1 bird flu, has died. This marks the first death in the country related to the virus, which has affected dozens of individuals and millions of poultry and cattle.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 70 individuals in the U.S., primarily livestock workers in contact with sick chickens or dairy cattle, have contracted bird flu since April. The Louisiana patient was the first hospitalized with the virus, infected after exposure to backyard chickens and wild birds, as reported by state health officials. The patient was admitted to the hospital on December 18.

The deceased was over 65 years old and had pre-existing medical conditions. State health authorities stated, "While the current public health risk for the general public remains low, those who work with birds, poultry, or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk." The CDC did not provide immediate comments on the situation.

