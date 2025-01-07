Left Menu

First U.S. Fatality from H5N1 Bird Flu Raises Concerns

The first U.S. death from H5N1 bird flu has been reported, involving a patient with underlying health issues in Louisiana. Experts state that the risk to the general public remains low, but emphasize the need for vigilance as bird flu continues to affect poultry and has severe potential.

Updated: 07-01-2025 05:03 IST
In a significant development, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the first human death from H5N1 bird flu in the United States. The patient, over 65 with pre-existing health conditions, succumbed to the virus after exposure to backyard chickens and wild birds.

Despite a reassuring stance from federal and state officials about the low risk to the general public, the bird flu outbreak has notably impacted farmworkers, with nearly 70 cases reported since April. The CDC confirms that while the virus currently poses low risk to the wider population, vigilance remains crucial.

As global infections exceed 950 cases, with a 50% mortality rate, experts like Dr. Amesh Adalja caution about H5N1's severe potential. Public health professionals stress that this incident serves as a dire reminder of the virus's danger, urging a more focused approach to understanding and preventing bird flu.

