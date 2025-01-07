Cybersecurity Tensions: Yellen Raises Concerns with China's He Lifeng
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed worries over cyber threats by Chinese state actors during a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The discussion also covered China's economic policies and industrial overcapacity, alongside recent reports of cybersecurity breaches involving U.S. government computers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant meeting on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed cybersecurity concerns with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. She highlighted allegations of malicious activities by state-backed Chinese hackers.
This follows a recent report from the Treasury Department revealing that several of its computers were compromised due to a breach at cybersecurity firm BeyondTrust.
Beyond cybersecurity, Yellen took the opportunity to discuss economic issues, critiquing China's non-market practices and industrial overcapacity, concerns that have been longstanding between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vietnam's Strategic Railway Link to China
China Launches Meteorological Training Initiative: The 1+2+6 Formation
Ex-Marine Faces Extradition: Complex Legal Battle over Alleged Training for China
China Shares Data on Baltic Sea Cable Investigation
China's 'Rent, Not Buy' Revolution: A Boost to Economic Trends