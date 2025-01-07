Left Menu

Cybersecurity Tensions: Yellen Raises Concerns with China's He Lifeng

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed worries over cyber threats by Chinese state actors during a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The discussion also covered China's economic policies and industrial overcapacity, alongside recent reports of cybersecurity breaches involving U.S. government computers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:27 IST
Cybersecurity Tensions: Yellen Raises Concerns with China's He Lifeng
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant meeting on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed cybersecurity concerns with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. She highlighted allegations of malicious activities by state-backed Chinese hackers.

This follows a recent report from the Treasury Department revealing that several of its computers were compromised due to a breach at cybersecurity firm BeyondTrust.

Beyond cybersecurity, Yellen took the opportunity to discuss economic issues, critiquing China's non-market practices and industrial overcapacity, concerns that have been longstanding between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025