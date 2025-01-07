Cybersecurity Tensions: Yellen Raises Concerns with China's He Lifeng

In a significant meeting on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed cybersecurity concerns with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. She highlighted allegations of malicious activities by state-backed Chinese hackers.

This follows a recent report from the Treasury Department revealing that several of its computers were compromised due to a breach at cybersecurity firm BeyondTrust.

Beyond cybersecurity, Yellen took the opportunity to discuss economic issues, critiquing China's non-market practices and industrial overcapacity, concerns that have been longstanding between the two nations.

