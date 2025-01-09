US Rebuilds Bird Flu Vaccine Stockpile Amid Outbreak

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to rebuild its bird flu vaccine stockpile tailored to the virus currently troubling commercial flocks and wild birds. This action comes as the country grapples with an outbreak that began in early 2022 and has claimed over 130 million avian lives.

Since the start of the outbreak, bird flu has also been found in dairy cattle herds and infected nearly 70 people, primarily farm workers exposed to infected poultry or cattle. The 2014-2015 vaccine reserve, never utilized, is now central in formulating a response to current outbreak strains.

Economic pressures mount as egg and turkey farm groups push for vaccine deployment, though Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack notes immediate action is hampered by trade implications. In response, the USDA is conducting a bulk milk testing initiative across 28 states to track the virus in dairy herds, recently discovering cases in California and Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)