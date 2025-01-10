Left Menu

Ukrainian Strike Hits Donetsk

Two people were killed and two others wounded in a Ukrainian strike on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk, a city under Russian control, according to Russian investigators. Russian state agencies reported the incident, noting that a supermarket was among the targets.

Updated: 10-01-2025 14:09 IST
Ukrainian Strike Hits Donetsk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian investigators have reported that a Ukrainian strike on Donetsk, a city in eastern Ukraine under Russian control, resulted in two fatalities and left two others injured. These attacks were aimed at civilian infrastructure, as noted by the state news agency RIA.

Another Russian news agency, TASS, specified that a supermarket in the city was hit during the strike. While the reports outline the events, there has been no immediate response from Ukraine regarding the incident.

The strike underscores the ongoing tensions and conflicts in the region, with significant impacts on civilian areas and infrastructure, highlighting the volatile situation in eastern Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

