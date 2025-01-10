Neuberg Diagnostics Secures Landmark Investment from Kotak Alt

In a groundbreaking development, Neuberg Diagnostics has raised Rs 940 crore from Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd, part of the Kotak Mahindra Group. The investment marks the largest fundraise ever in the diagnostics sector.

The fresh capital is set to enhance Neuberg's capabilities in personalized medicine and integrated diagnostics and expand its footprint nationwide. Founder and Managing Director GSK Velu expressed enthusiasm about the milestone, stating it aligns with the company's vision of becoming a leading Indian diagnostics chain.

As Neuberg Diagnostics eyes an IPO, its commitment to accessible, high-quality diagnostics remains strong. Kotak Alt's Rahul Shah echoed this optimism, noting the strategic investment as pivotal in transforming India's diagnostics landscape and scaling Neuberg's operations.

