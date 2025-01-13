Left Menu

Mysterious Illness Claims Lives in Rajouri: A Community in Fear

A mysterious illness in Rajouri district has claimed 12 lives, including children from the same family. The health department struggles to identify the cause, prompting investigations by expert teams. Local authorities have mobilized resources to address the community's growing fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two more children succumbed to a mysterious illness in Rajouri's Badhaal village. The latest fatalities, Zahoor, 14, and Maroof, 8, bring the death toll to 12 since last December, including nine from two families. The community remains gripped by fear, awaiting answers about the unknown disease.

Six children of Mohammad Aslam were initially taken to a local health center before being transferred to larger medical facilities. Tragically, 5-year-old Nabeena died on Sunday, followed by Zahoor and Maroof on Monday. The health department has yet to determine the cause, leaving residents anxious.

Authorities, including health and law enforcement officials, are actively addressing the situation. Experts from prominent health institutes have been deployed to investigate. The village remains on edge as health teams conduct essential medical check-ups to prevent further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

