CID Probe Ordered in Hospital Tragedy Over 'Expired' IV Fluids

The West Bengal government has launched a CID investigation following the death of a woman and the critical illness of three others, allegedly due to the use of 'expired' intravenous fluids at a state-run hospital.

A parallel probe by a 13-member committee from the health department will focus on procedural adherence. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also manages the health portfolio, insisted on severe penalties for any negligence.

The state's Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, stated that initial reports revealed procedural violations, prompting the dual investigation to ensure strict accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)