Fire-Triggered Outages Challenge Digicel in Haiti

A significant fire near Haiti's capital led to widespread internet outages on Wednesday, impacting services nationwide. Digicel, one of the primary providers in the country, confirmed the interruptions.

Jean-Philippe Brun, Digicel's director in Haiti, addressed the situation, stating on X that teams are actively working to restore services as swiftly as possible.

The disruptions highlight the vulnerability of Haiti's internet infrastructure, which is serviced primarily by Digicel and the state provider NATCOM.

(With inputs from agencies.)