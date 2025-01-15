Left Menu

Fire-Triggered Outages Challenge Digicel in Haiti

Digicel, a major internet provider in Haiti, experienced significant service disruptions due to a fire near the capital. The outages affected users nationwide. The company's director, Jean-Philippe Brun, assured that teams are working swiftly to restore connectivity and resume normal operations promptly.

  • Country:
  • Haiti

A significant fire near Haiti's capital led to widespread internet outages on Wednesday, impacting services nationwide. Digicel, one of the primary providers in the country, confirmed the interruptions.

Jean-Philippe Brun, Digicel's director in Haiti, addressed the situation, stating on X that teams are actively working to restore services as swiftly as possible.

The disruptions highlight the vulnerability of Haiti's internet infrastructure, which is serviced primarily by Digicel and the state provider NATCOM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

