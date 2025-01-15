Left Menu

Gaza Conflict: Unraveling the Human Toll

The ongoing Gaza conflict has resulted in over 46,600 Palestinian casualties. The reliability of casualty figures, which include civilians and militants, is scrutinized as data comes from different sources and may be undercounted. Israel and Hamas have reached a deal to cease hostilities, aiming to end the 15-month war.

Updated: 15-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:50 IST
Gaza Conflict: Unraveling the Human Toll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Health officials in Palestine have reported that Israel's military operations in Gaza have resulted in over 46,600 deaths, with more than half being women, children, and the elderly. Meanwhile, a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas aims to end the 15-month conflict.

As uncertainties loom over the accuracy of these figures, Gaza's Health Ministry has faced challenges due to the deteriorating healthcare infrastructure. A study suggests official death tolls might be underreported by as much as 40%.

Questions persist regarding the inclusion of fatalities from a hospital blast in Gaza City. While Israel questions the figures, it acknowledges the overall casualty numbers. The Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

