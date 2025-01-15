Gaza Conflict: Unraveling the Human Toll

Health officials in Palestine have reported that Israel's military operations in Gaza have resulted in over 46,600 deaths, with more than half being women, children, and the elderly. Meanwhile, a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas aims to end the 15-month conflict.

As uncertainties loom over the accuracy of these figures, Gaza's Health Ministry has faced challenges due to the deteriorating healthcare infrastructure. A study suggests official death tolls might be underreported by as much as 40%.

Questions persist regarding the inclusion of fatalities from a hospital blast in Gaza City. While Israel questions the figures, it acknowledges the overall casualty numbers. The Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)