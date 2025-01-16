Left Menu

WHO Faces Funding Uncertainty Amid Possible U.S. Withdrawal

The World Health Organization appeals for $1.5 billion to address health emergencies worldwide, as uncertainty looms over future U.S. funding under President Donald Trump's second term. With the U.S. historically being a significant contributor, potential funding cuts could severely impact WHO's operations and financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an urgent call for $1.5 billion in funding on Thursday to manage health emergencies affecting over 300 million people across 42 zones. This pressing appeal comes ahead of Donald Trump's second inauguration, raising questions about the future of U.S. contributions, given its status as WHO's largest donor.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the crucial need for sustainable funding, emphasizing the disparity between funding available and needs. Historically, the U.S. has played a pivotal role, contributing about 34% to emergency funds and about 20% to WHO's broader budget. However, this essential support may waver under Trump's administration, as his previous tenure saw moves to cut WHO funding, blaming the organization's ties with China.

As speculation intensifies, sources from Trump's transition team suggest similar decisions might recur. WHO documents, circulated prior to its executive board meeting, underline the substantial risk posed by losing major donors like the U.S., which, along with a few others, covers significant portions of the WHO's critical programs through voluntary donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

