Rahul Gandhi Slams Government's Insensitivity Towards AIIMS Patients

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Central and Delhi governments for their insensitivity towards patients and families seeking treatment at AIIMS. He visited those camping on roads and footpaths, highlighting their struggles with the cold and government neglect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:39 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a significant appearance at AIIMS on Thursday, where he interacted with patients and their families forced to stay on roads and footpaths around the hospital.

Accusing both the Central and Delhi governments of insensitivity, Gandhi expressed concerns about the harsh conditions these patients endure while seeking medical treatment.

Highlighting the struggles of hundreds, he shared their stories of battling illness, hunger, and cold, urging authorities to address their negligence in providing adequate care and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

