Cease Work Protest Erupts at MMCH Amid Controversy

The Midnapore Medical College and Hospital witnessed a significant escalation of tensions as junior doctors initiated an indefinite cease work protest on Friday morning. This move came in response to the West Bengal government's suspension of 12 doctors, including six postgraduate trainees, after a woman's death and illness of four others following childbirth.

The junior doctors accuse the state administration of diverting attention from systemic corruption within the health department, citing the suspension as a scapegoat tactic. Notably, medics from the Obstetrics and Gynecology and Anesthesia departments joined the protest late Thursday night, expressing solidarity with their suspended colleagues.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the suspension based on reports from the state CID and an expert committee, pointing to negligence by the medical staff. In addition, Banerjee indicated plans to file an FIR against the doctors and suspended the use of certain medical supplies implicated in the incident across state-run hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)