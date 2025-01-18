Kennedy's Legal Challenge: Gardasil Litigation Takes Center Stage

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his legal battles against large corporations, is set to see his efforts in the Gardasil vaccine litigation come to fruition in an upcoming Los Angeles trial. The case, involving claims against Merck's Gardasil vaccine, marks Kennedy's move from public skepticism to direct legal action.

Kennedy became involved in the Gardasil lawsuits in 2018, collaborating with attorney Robert Krakow to tackle vaccine injury claims in U.S. courts. These lawsuits challenge Merck's advertising of Gardasil, alleging hidden dangers. With nearly 160 million doses of Gardasil distributed, Merck stands firm in its defense.

The litigation reflects a broader strategy to address perceived injustices in the vaccine compensation system. While Kennedy's potential role as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary raises questions on future vaccine policies, his current legal endeavors underscore ongoing concerns over Gardasil's safety and efficacy.

