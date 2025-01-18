Left Menu

Kennedy's Legal Challenge: Gardasil Litigation Takes Center Stage

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spearheaded litigation against Merck over its Gardasil vaccine. Although his political ties to Donald Trump and position as Health Secretary may influence vaccine policies, Kennedy remains focused on holding pharmaceutical firms accountable for alleged fraud and safety concerns. A Los Angeles trial marks the first major test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:32 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his legal battles against large corporations, is set to see his efforts in the Gardasil vaccine litigation come to fruition in an upcoming Los Angeles trial. The case, involving claims against Merck's Gardasil vaccine, marks Kennedy's move from public skepticism to direct legal action.

Kennedy became involved in the Gardasil lawsuits in 2018, collaborating with attorney Robert Krakow to tackle vaccine injury claims in U.S. courts. These lawsuits challenge Merck's advertising of Gardasil, alleging hidden dangers. With nearly 160 million doses of Gardasil distributed, Merck stands firm in its defense.

The litigation reflects a broader strategy to address perceived injustices in the vaccine compensation system. While Kennedy's potential role as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary raises questions on future vaccine policies, his current legal endeavors underscore ongoing concerns over Gardasil's safety and efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

