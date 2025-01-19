Mystery Illness Strikes Tragic Blow in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri

A tragic illness in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district has brought devastation to local families, claiming another life on Sunday and raising the death toll to 17. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dispatched an inter-ministerial team to delve into the cause of these alarming events.

Yasmeen Kousar, the last of six children from one affected family, died while receiving treatment, marking the latest casualty in this dire situation. Previously, Kousar's siblings and grandparents had succumbed last week, as had nine other individuals across two linked families earlier in December.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed the arrival of the 16-member investigatory team and mentioned the local police are exploring additional angles in their inquiry. The central team aims to collaborate with local authorities, seeking insights from top experts to explain the mysterious symptoms of fever, nausea, and loss of consciousness that precede these sudden deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)