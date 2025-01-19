Left Menu

Mystery Illness Strikes Tragic Blow in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri

A mysterious illness in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, has claimed another life, increasing the death toll to 17. An inter-ministerial team led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived to investigate. The illness, affecting three families, has symptoms of fever, nausea, and loss of consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:54 IST
Mystery Illness Strikes Tragic Blow in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic illness in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district has brought devastation to local families, claiming another life on Sunday and raising the death toll to 17. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dispatched an inter-ministerial team to delve into the cause of these alarming events.

Yasmeen Kousar, the last of six children from one affected family, died while receiving treatment, marking the latest casualty in this dire situation. Previously, Kousar's siblings and grandparents had succumbed last week, as had nine other individuals across two linked families earlier in December.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed the arrival of the 16-member investigatory team and mentioned the local police are exploring additional angles in their inquiry. The central team aims to collaborate with local authorities, seeking insights from top experts to explain the mysterious symptoms of fever, nausea, and loss of consciousness that precede these sudden deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025