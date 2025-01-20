Cryptocurrency Chaos: Trump's Meme Coin Shakes the Market
Donald Trump's newly launched cryptocurrency surged to a market value of nearly $11 billion, sparking enormous trading volumes. As questions about its impact on political and regulatory fields emerge, bitcoin simultaneously hit record highs. Trump's leadership promises a crypto-friendly policy environment, fueling expansion in digital assets.
Donald Trump's nascent cryptocurrency skyrocketed, reaching a market cap close to $11 billion and amassing billions in trading volume. Simultaneously, bitcoin recorded a historic high ahead of Trump's return to the U.S. presidency. The digital currency, dubbed $TRUMP, saw vivid fluctuations since its launch.
The cryptocurrency, which features branding linked to Trump's past and includes 80% ownership by CIC Digital LLC, intensified Trump's crypto portfolio that already features World Liberty Financial. As the controversial coin spurred conversations, Melania Trump joined the crypto bandwagon with her own token.
Analysts voiced concerns over the implications of such digital tokens entering the political sphere. With promises of crypto-friendly governance during Trump's forthcoming administration, the sector anticipates deregulation, leading to a Bitcoin rally post his election win. The narrative unfolds amid ethical and regulatory scrutiny worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Political Drama: South Korea's Leader Faces Arrest Saga
South Korea's Political Tempest: Impeached Yoon Faces Detention Chaos
Maharashtra Political Storm: Murder Case Sparks Tension
Political Tensions Rise Over Beed Sarpanch Murder Case
Political Clash over Border Security: Adhikari vs. Banerjee