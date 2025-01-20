Left Menu

Punjab Government Doctors' Triumph: Career Progression Reinstated

A body representing government doctors in Punjab has withdrawn its agitation after the health department reinstated the assured career progression scheme. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) acknowledges health department efforts in doctor retention and recruitment, while urging improvements in security measures for public healthcare facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:26 IST
In a significant move, the body representing government doctors in Punjab has decided to withdraw its agitation after the state health department reinstated the assured career progression scheme. This decision is hailed as a major step in retaining medical talent within the state.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) expressed gratitude towards Health Minister Balbir Singh and Principal Secretary Kumar Rahul for their involvement in addressing the concerns of the doctors. Acknowledging these efforts, the PCMSA emphasized this move could strengthen the public healthcare system.

The association also brought attention to successful recruitment efforts, including hiring 304 medical officers and refining the postgraduate policy to attract young talent. However, they stressed the need for a draft security framework to address ongoing safety concerns in public healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

