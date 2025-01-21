Left Menu

Trump Attempts WHO Withdrawal Again: A Controversial Move

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to withdraw the US from the World Health Organisation, citing unfair financial contributions and WHO's inadequate handling of health crises. This marks his second attempt after the 2020 effort was reversed by Joe Biden. WHO expresses regret over the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:58 IST
Trump Attempts WHO Withdrawal Again: A Controversial Move
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by signing an executive order to initiate the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO). This move, reminiscent of his 2020 attempt, raises serious questions about America's commitment to global health cooperation.

Trump criticized WHO for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and accused the organization of financial imbalances, arguing the U.S. contributes disproportionately compared to countries like China. The executive order formalizes plans to notify the United Nations of this impending withdrawal.

In response, WHO expressed regret and highlighted its vital role in addressing global health challenges. The organization reiterated its historic relationship with the U.S. while urging reconsideration of the decision, emphasizing that collaboration is crucial for global health security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025