Trump Attempts WHO Withdrawal Again: A Controversial Move

President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by signing an executive order to initiate the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO). This move, reminiscent of his 2020 attempt, raises serious questions about America's commitment to global health cooperation.

Trump criticized WHO for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and accused the organization of financial imbalances, arguing the U.S. contributes disproportionately compared to countries like China. The executive order formalizes plans to notify the United Nations of this impending withdrawal.

In response, WHO expressed regret and highlighted its vital role in addressing global health challenges. The organization reiterated its historic relationship with the U.S. while urging reconsideration of the decision, emphasizing that collaboration is crucial for global health security.

(With inputs from agencies.)