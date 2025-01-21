Unraveling the Mystery: Deaths in Rajouri Village Under Investigation
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ensures a thorough probe into the mysterious deaths of 17 individuals, including 13 children, in Rajouri district's village. With no disease detected, a special investigation team and joint efforts aim to uncover the cause, while addressing healthcare inadequacies in remote areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Badhaal | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged a comprehensive investigation following the unexplained deaths of 17 villagers, including 13 children, in Rajouri district.
Initial tests ruled out disease as a cause, prompting a deeper inquiry by a special investigation team and federal agencies.
Abdullah emphasized the necessity of improving healthcare infrastructure in remote areas, acknowledging the challenges of building large hospitals widely but committing to enhancing local health facilities.
