Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery: Deaths in Rajouri Village Under Investigation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ensures a thorough probe into the mysterious deaths of 17 individuals, including 13 children, in Rajouri district's village. With no disease detected, a special investigation team and joint efforts aim to uncover the cause, while addressing healthcare inadequacies in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Badhaal | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:59 IST
Unraveling the Mystery: Deaths in Rajouri Village Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged a comprehensive investigation following the unexplained deaths of 17 villagers, including 13 children, in Rajouri district.

Initial tests ruled out disease as a cause, prompting a deeper inquiry by a special investigation team and federal agencies.

Abdullah emphasized the necessity of improving healthcare infrastructure in remote areas, acknowledging the challenges of building large hospitals widely but committing to enhancing local health facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025