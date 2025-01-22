Mysterious Illness Claims Lives in Rajouri: The Hunt for the Culprit

An enigmatic illness in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, has tragically led to the deaths of 17 people, sparking widespread investigations by both central and local teams. The illness, confined to three families, is suspected to be related to a toxin in food, although the precise nature remains undiscovered.

The latest victims include three sisters whose health rapidly declined, requiring their relocation to Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri. An additional patient, in critical condition, was transferred to PGI Chandigarh as the mystery deepens amid the ongoing probe.

Authorities, narrowing down their search to neurotoxins in food, have dispatched over 200 samples for testing. Awaiting laboratory results, they aim to identify the toxin within days, ensuring measures to prevent further outbreaks. Local MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary emphasized the complexity of the situation, urging patience as investigations continue.

