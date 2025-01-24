Kerala's Bold Step in Rare Disease Care
The state of Kerala is advancing in rare disease care, aiming to establish a registry and a specialized clinic in Kozhikode. The government seeks to prevent and treat rare diseases, notably Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), with high survival rates. Initiatives like the CARE scheme and Shalabham project highlight their progress.
- Country:
- India
Kerala is set to make significant strides in the healthcare sector by establishing a registry for rare disease patients within the year, as confirmed by State Health Minister Veena George.
Speaking at a workshop dedicated to rare disease treatment, George emphasized the government's priority to prevent and effectively manage rare conditions. A specialized clinic is anticipated in Kozhikode, complementing existing initiatives.
With an impressive survival rate for Spinal Muscular Atrophy patients and ongoing initiatives such as the CARE scheme and Shalabham project, Kerala stands out as a leader in rare disease care. The state continues to prioritize the well-being of its youngest citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status
A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction
Unveiling the Future: OPPO Reno 13 Series Smart Solutions
Extradition Uncertainty: The Case of Iranian Businessman in Italy
SSCL Asia 2025: Pioneering the Future of Smart Supply Chains