Kerala's Bold Step in Rare Disease Care

The state of Kerala is advancing in rare disease care, aiming to establish a registry and a specialized clinic in Kozhikode. The government seeks to prevent and treat rare diseases, notably Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), with high survival rates. Initiatives like the CARE scheme and Shalabham project highlight their progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:59 IST
Kerala is set to make significant strides in the healthcare sector by establishing a registry for rare disease patients within the year, as confirmed by State Health Minister Veena George.

Speaking at a workshop dedicated to rare disease treatment, George emphasized the government's priority to prevent and effectively manage rare conditions. A specialized clinic is anticipated in Kozhikode, complementing existing initiatives.

With an impressive survival rate for Spinal Muscular Atrophy patients and ongoing initiatives such as the CARE scheme and Shalabham project, Kerala stands out as a leader in rare disease care. The state continues to prioritize the well-being of its youngest citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

