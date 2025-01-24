Kidwai Memorial's 1,000 Robotic Surgeries Milestone

Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in India has reached a significant milestone by completing 1,000 robotic surgeries, according to officials.

As the first government hospital to implement the Da Vinci robotic surgical system, Kidwai is leading in advanced cancer treatments. It offers the most treatments under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme and stands as Karnataka's only super-specialty hospital with extensive inpatient care.

The institute also features the state's sole bone marrow transplant unit and operates a 24/7 pharmacy. Financial aids and cashless treatment options are available to support underprivileged families and KSRTC employees. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil praised Kidwai's contribution to accessible and innovative healthcare.

