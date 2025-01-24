Left Menu

Kidwai Memorial's 1,000 Robotic Surgeries Milestone

Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in India has completed 1,000 robotic surgeries, becoming the first government hospital to integrate advanced Da Vinci robotic technology for cancer treatment. The institute provides extensive care under Ayushman Bharat and houses Karnataka's only bone marrow transplant unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in India has reached a significant milestone by completing 1,000 robotic surgeries, according to officials.

As the first government hospital to implement the Da Vinci robotic surgical system, Kidwai is leading in advanced cancer treatments. It offers the most treatments under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme and stands as Karnataka's only super-specialty hospital with extensive inpatient care.

The institute also features the state's sole bone marrow transplant unit and operates a 24/7 pharmacy. Financial aids and cashless treatment options are available to support underprivileged families and KSRTC employees. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil praised Kidwai's contribution to accessible and innovative healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

