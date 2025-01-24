Innovative Medical Lab Set to Bolster Coimbatore's Health Infrastructure

An innovative medical analysis laboratory, costing an estimated Rs 29.67 crore, is on the horizon for Coimbatore, as disclosed by the Drugs Control and Controlling Authority.

The facility, a collaboration between the Centre and state governments, is projected to enhance the safety and efficiency of medical devices while creating new employment opportunities for analysts.

IMQ Group's recent entry into the Indian market through IMQ India signifies a commitment to excellence, set to drive local expertise and growth in the medical device sector, with plans to expand into advanced testing technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)