Innovative Medical Lab Set to Bolster Coimbatore's Health Infrastructure
A new medical analysis laboratory costing Rs 29.67 crore is planned for Coimbatore, combining central and state resources for enhanced medical device safety. The facility aims to create analyst jobs and conduct drug inspector training. IMQ Group, through IMQ India, will provide testing services, emphasizing innovation and sustainability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
An innovative medical analysis laboratory, costing an estimated Rs 29.67 crore, is on the horizon for Coimbatore, as disclosed by the Drugs Control and Controlling Authority.
The facility, a collaboration between the Centre and state governments, is projected to enhance the safety and efficiency of medical devices while creating new employment opportunities for analysts.
IMQ Group's recent entry into the Indian market through IMQ India signifies a commitment to excellence, set to drive local expertise and growth in the medical device sector, with plans to expand into advanced testing technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
