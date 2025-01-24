Left Menu

Doctor Warns Against Cesarean Rush to Bypass Citizenship Order

A leading cardiologist warns against premature cesarean deliveries prompted by Trump's order ending birthright citizenship. He argues such actions are unethical and risky for mother and child. The order, challenged by several states and currently blocked, impacts non-citizen parents in the US.

Updated: 24-01-2025 19:42 IST
A top cardiologist has spoken out against the trend of scheduling early cesarean deliveries to circumvent President Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship. The procedure, deemed unethical, could endanger both mother and infant.

Dr. Avinash Gupta emphasized the health risks, citing potential malpractice and significant financial penalties. The disputed executive order challenges the 14th Amendment, potentially affecting children born to non-citizen parents in the US.

The order, temporarily blocked by a federal judge, faces lawsuits from several states. Critics argue it violates constitutional rights. Gupta advises prioritizing maternal and child health over citizenship concerns.

