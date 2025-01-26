Remembering Dr. K M Cherian: A Pioneer in Heart Surgery

Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. K M Cherian, celebrated for executing India's first coronary artery bypass almost 50 years ago, has passed away, sources confirmed on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin were among the leaders who expressed their admiration and condolences upon the veteran doctor's demise, highlighting his monumental contributions to cardiology and mentorship.

Dr. Cherian's legacy as Chairman and CEO of Frontier Lifeline Hospital will be remembered for its emphasis on technological innovation in cardiology, with many in the medical community paying tribute to his pioneering efforts.

