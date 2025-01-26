Left Menu

Remembering Dr. K M Cherian: A Pioneer in Heart Surgery

Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. K M Cherian, who performed India's first coronary bypass 50 years ago, has passed away at over 80 in Bengaluru. Cherian's pioneering work saved countless lives and inspired many in the medical field, earning him national and international recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. K M Cherian, celebrated for executing India's first coronary artery bypass almost 50 years ago, has passed away, sources confirmed on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin were among the leaders who expressed their admiration and condolences upon the veteran doctor's demise, highlighting his monumental contributions to cardiology and mentorship.

Dr. Cherian's legacy as Chairman and CEO of Frontier Lifeline Hospital will be remembered for its emphasis on technological innovation in cardiology, with many in the medical community paying tribute to his pioneering efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

