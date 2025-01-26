Remembering Dr. K M Cherian: A Pioneer in Heart Surgery
Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. K M Cherian, who performed India's first coronary bypass 50 years ago, has passed away at over 80 in Bengaluru. Cherian's pioneering work saved countless lives and inspired many in the medical field, earning him national and international recognition.
- Country:
- India
Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. K M Cherian, celebrated for executing India's first coronary artery bypass almost 50 years ago, has passed away, sources confirmed on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin were among the leaders who expressed their admiration and condolences upon the veteran doctor's demise, highlighting his monumental contributions to cardiology and mentorship.
Dr. Cherian's legacy as Chairman and CEO of Frontier Lifeline Hospital will be remembered for its emphasis on technological innovation in cardiology, with many in the medical community paying tribute to his pioneering efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vijay Slam Tamil Nadu Govt Over Unfulfilled NEET Promise
Political Clash in Tamil Nadu: Governor vs. Chief Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Sonamarg.
Tamil Nadu Honors Heroes: CM Pongal Medals Awarded
Tamil Nadu's Electric Revolution: Mahindra's New SUV Launch