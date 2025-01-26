Breaking Barriers: Leprosy Stigma and the Path Forward in India
India is home to 750 leprosy colonies, isolated due to stigma. A seminar stressed collective efforts to erase this discrimination. Legal reforms, awareness, and early detection were underscored as key solutions. Leprosy, though easily curable, remains misunderstood, necessitating robust advocacy and education to ensure rights and dignity for affected individuals.
India continues to grapple with significant social and medical challenges related to leprosy, as 750 colonies remain segregated from mainstream society. S Govindaraj, Commissioner at CCPD, emphasized the urgent need to break the stigma on World Leprosy Day.
The seminar, hosted by the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, convened government officials, NGOs, medical experts, and advocates to challenge prevailing myths about leprosy and promote inclusiveness. Legal challenges, lack of early detection, and robust rehabilitation were key issues highlighted.
Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of DEPwD, equated leprosy stigma to worse-than-caste-based discrimination. Solutions put forward included legal reforms and widespread community-based rehabilitation. Leprosy is curable, but stigma and ignorance still persist, as was unanimously expressed by experts and survivors.
