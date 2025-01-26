Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Leprosy Stigma and the Path Forward in India

India is home to 750 leprosy colonies, isolated due to stigma. A seminar stressed collective efforts to erase this discrimination. Legal reforms, awareness, and early detection were underscored as key solutions. Leprosy, though easily curable, remains misunderstood, necessitating robust advocacy and education to ensure rights and dignity for affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:13 IST
Breaking Barriers: Leprosy Stigma and the Path Forward in India
  • Country:
  • India

India continues to grapple with significant social and medical challenges related to leprosy, as 750 colonies remain segregated from mainstream society. S Govindaraj, Commissioner at CCPD, emphasized the urgent need to break the stigma on World Leprosy Day.

The seminar, hosted by the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, convened government officials, NGOs, medical experts, and advocates to challenge prevailing myths about leprosy and promote inclusiveness. Legal challenges, lack of early detection, and robust rehabilitation were key issues highlighted.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of DEPwD, equated leprosy stigma to worse-than-caste-based discrimination. Solutions put forward included legal reforms and widespread community-based rehabilitation. Leprosy is curable, but stigma and ignorance still persist, as was unanimously expressed by experts and survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025