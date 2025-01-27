Uniting Against Leprosy: A Call to Action on World Leprosy Day

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on global governments to put leprosy elimination at the forefront of public health agendas. The push comes with a plea for sustained funding aimed at surveillance, treatment, and ongoing support, alongside a call for those affected by the disease to be involved in policy decisions.

Observed annually on the last Sunday of January, World Leprosy Day emphasizes raising awareness about leprosy, a frequently overlooked tropical disease. 'Unite, Act, and Eliminate Leprosy' is the theme for 2025 as the global community is asked to come together to combat this illness, according to Saima Wazed, WHO's South-East Asia Regional Director.

Stigma and misinformation remain major hurdles in the fight against leprosy. Despite significant advancements, including the multi-drug therapy that has greatly reduced the disease burden, over 182,000 new cases were reported globally in 2023, with notable rates of transmission among children. However, progress is on the horizon, as Jordan becomes the first nation acknowledged by WHO for eradicating leprosy, and 56 countries report no new cases in 2023.

