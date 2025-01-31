Revolutionizing Healthcare: The U-WIN Initiative and i-DRONE's Impact
The U-WIN portal has transformed India's immunization efforts with over 27.84 crore doses administered via 1.26 crore sessions. The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights technical integration in healthcare, covering vast telemedicine services and innovative solutions like i-DRONE for rapid medical delivery in remote areas.
The U-WIN portal, a cornerstone of India's healthcare efforts, has registered 7.44 crore beneficiaries and monitored 27.84 crore vaccine doses, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25. This advancement reflects significant strides in the country's immunization program.
Debates in Parliament revealed the integration of cutting-edge technology in healthcare as pre-budgetary steps. The use of telehealth technologies enhances the connection between patients and health professionals, improving diagnostic and treatment procedures.
The use of drones, exemplified by the 'i-DRONE' project, signifies a breakthrough in delivering critical medical supplies to difficult terrains. With initiatives covering new geographical regions, these technologies improve accessibility, potentially saving countless lives.
