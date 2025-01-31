Ayushman Bharat: A Game-Changer in India's Healthcare Revolution

The Ayushman Bharat health-insurance scheme has emerged as a catalyst in reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for India's populace, as highlighted in the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented in Parliament on Friday.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) offers health coverage to the bottom 40% of India's vulnerable populations, revolutionizing healthcare access for over 12 crore families, or approximately 55 crore individuals. The scheme provides up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually for hospitalisation expenses.

Recent expansions include health coverage for senior citizens aged 70 and above. Complemented by initiatives like the Universal Immunisation Programme and Jan Aushadhi scheme for affordable medicines, Ayushman Bharat underscores the government's commitment to universal health coverage and socio-economic equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)