Federal Websites Go Dark: Trump's Digital Silence

In an unexpected move, officials from the Trump administration have decided to suspend operations on the majority of federal government websites starting at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. The decision, initially uncovered by CBS News, has raised questions regarding the digital transparency of the administration.

Notably, the U.S. Census website was rendered inaccessible to certain users shortly after the announced timeframe. This has led to speculation about the broader impact of the shutdown on other federal digital platforms.

No immediate details were available on the exact number of websites affected or the potential implications for public access to government information. The situation continues to develop as sources seek further clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)