Federal Websites Go Dark: Trump's Digital Silence
Trump administration officials are halting operations on most federal government websites as of Friday evening, as reported by CBS News. The U.S. Census website was among the first affected. The extent of the shutdown across other websites remains uncertain.
In an unexpected move, officials from the Trump administration have decided to suspend operations on the majority of federal government websites starting at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. The decision, initially uncovered by CBS News, has raised questions regarding the digital transparency of the administration.
Notably, the U.S. Census website was rendered inaccessible to certain users shortly after the announced timeframe. This has led to speculation about the broader impact of the shutdown on other federal digital platforms.
No immediate details were available on the exact number of websites affected or the potential implications for public access to government information. The situation continues to develop as sources seek further clarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- federal
- websites
- shutdown
- U.S. Census
- government
- digital
- access
- CBS News
ALSO READ
Attempt on Democracy: Kandula's Plot to Overthrow U.S. Government
Government Approves 8th Pay Commission for Central Employees
8th Pay Commission: A Boost for Central Government Workforce
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Defends Modi Government's Constitutional Record
Supreme Court Demands UP Government Action on Vanished Water Bodies