Empowering Patients: NMC's Plan to Reform Medical Complaint System

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is considering allowing patients to file complaints against doctors for medical negligence or misconduct. Currently, only medical professionals can file appeals with State Medical Councils. The decision is pending formal changes to the NMC Act, and discussions are ongoing to establish a formal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:48 IST
The National Medical Commission (NMC) is actively working to grant patients the right to appeal against doctors for alleged medical negligence or professional misconduct. This move would enable patients to file complaints with the NMC's Ethics and Medical Registration Board against decisions of State Medical Councils (SMCs).

Currently, the existing NMC Act of 2019 restricts this complaint filing privilege to medical professionals only. However, during a recent meeting held in 2023, the commission decided to include patients in the appeal process, as highlighted by NMC Secretary Dr. B Srinivas.

While the decision is not yet formalized, the NMC plans to amend the Act accordingly. Additionally, the commission is coordinating with SMCs and other stakeholders to develop standard operating procedures guiding patients on how to exercise their new rights effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

