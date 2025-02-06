US Health Officials Alert Travelers Amid Uganda Ebola Outbreak
US health officials urge travelers to Uganda to take precautions due to an Ebola outbreak. Although not advising against travel, the CDC recommends avoiding symptomatic individuals and healthcare centers unless necessary. Despite a recent fatality in Uganda, the CDC continues collaborating with local health authorities.
US health officials have advised Americans traveling to Uganda to exercise caution due to an ongoing Ebola outbreak. Their guidance stops short of advising against travel but emphasizes the importance of avoiding contact with symptomatic individuals and only visiting healthcare centers for urgent needs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that a nurse in Kampala recently succumbed to the virus, marking the first Ebola-related death since early 2023. The World Health Organization highlighted the patient's extensive travel to several medical facilities, raising concerns about broader transmission.
Despite last week's directive barring CDC collaboration with the WHO, CDC personnel have been permitted to engage directly with WHO counterparts in Uganda. This collaboration continues as the CDC supports the Ugandan health ministry through efforts like contact tracing and infection control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
