Left Menu

US Health Officials Alert Travelers Amid Uganda Ebola Outbreak

US health officials urge travelers to Uganda to take precautions due to an Ebola outbreak. Although not advising against travel, the CDC recommends avoiding symptomatic individuals and healthcare centers unless necessary. Despite a recent fatality in Uganda, the CDC continues collaborating with local health authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:26 IST
US Health Officials Alert Travelers Amid Uganda Ebola Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US health officials have advised Americans traveling to Uganda to exercise caution due to an ongoing Ebola outbreak. Their guidance stops short of advising against travel but emphasizes the importance of avoiding contact with symptomatic individuals and only visiting healthcare centers for urgent needs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that a nurse in Kampala recently succumbed to the virus, marking the first Ebola-related death since early 2023. The World Health Organization highlighted the patient's extensive travel to several medical facilities, raising concerns about broader transmission.

Despite last week's directive barring CDC collaboration with the WHO, CDC personnel have been permitted to engage directly with WHO counterparts in Uganda. This collaboration continues as the CDC supports the Ugandan health ministry through efforts like contact tracing and infection control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025