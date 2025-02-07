Mumbai Records First Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case

Mumbai recently reported its inaugural case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) when a 64-year-old woman was diagnosed with the rare nerve disorder, according to civic officials.

GBS is a condition where the immune system attacks peripheral nerves, causing muscle weakness and loss of sensation. The patient, a resident of Andheri (East), is currently in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under treatment, said Bhushan Gagrani, BMC commissioner.

After initial symptoms of fever and diarrhoea, the woman experienced difficulty walking and weakness in her lower limbs. Diagnosed with Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, a GBS variant, plasmapheresis treatment is underway. The case is a part of broader public health concerns in Maharashtra, where suspected GBS cases have been reported.

