China's healthcare regulator has strongly defended the quality and efficacy of approved off-patent medicines distributed through public hospitals. The National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) ensured through evaluations that these generic drugs meet the standards of the original research drugs, dismissing concerns over their effectiveness.

In the United States, certain health clinics are grappling with financing hurdles caused by recent executive orders. Interviews suggest some facilities have faced closures or layoffs due to funding cuts, particularly affecting primary care clinics and initiatives that target HIV prevention.

Meanwhile, a USAID memo underscores the need to resume efforts to tackle TB, malaria, and newborn health issues. Despite the freeze on international aid, a waiver eventually clarified that vital health services would continue, though confusion prevailed among on-ground organizations regarding their inclusion.

