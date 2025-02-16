Urgent Medical Transfer: Farmer Leader Flown to Bengaluru

Kuruburu Shanthakumar, a prominent farmer leader, was critically injured in a road accident near Patiala, Punjab. To ensure he gets the best medical attention, he was flown to Bengaluru on Sunday by an air ambulance, as announced by the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office.

After sustaining a serious spinal injury, Shanthakumar was initially hospitalized in Patiala. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, upon learning of the incident, promptly directed officials to facilitate Shanthakumar's transfer to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bhavan's Delhi Resident Commissioner Imkongla Jamir maintained communication with Punjab's Chief Secretary and the medical team in Patiala. As per the Chief Minister's directive, arrangements for an air ambulance were made, ensuring Shanthakumar's journey was accompanied by medical professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)