Urgent Medical Transfer: Farmer Leader Flown to Bengaluru
Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar suffered a serious accident in Punjab, resulting in a spinal injury. Following Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's intervention, Shanthakumar was transported to Bengaluru via air ambulance for treatment at Manipal Hospital. Authorities coordinated efforts between Punjab and Karnataka for his safe transfer.
- Country:
- India
Kuruburu Shanthakumar, a prominent farmer leader, was critically injured in a road accident near Patiala, Punjab. To ensure he gets the best medical attention, he was flown to Bengaluru on Sunday by an air ambulance, as announced by the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office.
After sustaining a serious spinal injury, Shanthakumar was initially hospitalized in Patiala. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, upon learning of the incident, promptly directed officials to facilitate Shanthakumar's transfer to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Bhavan's Delhi Resident Commissioner Imkongla Jamir maintained communication with Punjab's Chief Secretary and the medical team in Patiala. As per the Chief Minister's directive, arrangements for an air ambulance were made, ensuring Shanthakumar's journey was accompanied by medical professionals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Knee Pain Sidelines Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Punjab Journalists Detained: Press Gallery Committee Appeals to Election Commission
Punjab Surge in GST and Excise Collections: A Fiscal Triumph
Kuldeep Sen's Journey: From Humble Beginnings to IPL Pinnacle with Punjab Kings
Guiding Stars: Top Astrologers in Chandigarh and Punjab