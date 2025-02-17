Left Menu

No Cold War: Shinde Establishes Medical Aid Cell in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched a medical aid cell at Mantralaya, asserting no tensions exist with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, amid political tussles. The cell aims to enhance service, not compete with existing funds, by guiding citizens to access relief through government schemes.

Updated: 17-02-2025 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has set up a new medical aid cell at Mantralaya, sparking discussions amidst no cold war with the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). Shinde emphasized unity between himself and CM Devendra Fadnavis, dispelling rumors of political friction.

The initiative is designed to complement government efforts by connecting with the Chief Minister's War Room and enhance citizen service delivery rather than establish a competing system. It comes amid ongoing political tensions between Mahayuti allies over various governance issues, including appointments of guardian ministers.

The newly constituted cell, overseen by Mangesh Chivate, will not disburse funds but will guide citizens to utilize government aid schemes, such as the CMRF and Ayushman Bharat. Previously, during Shinde's tenure as Chief Minister, Chivate led the CMRF, aiding around 32,000 patients with surgeries and treatments worth Rs 267.5 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

