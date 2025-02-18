Merck's Gardasil Controversy: Legal Battle Revived in Los Angeles
Merck and a plaintiff have paused a trial over alleged injuries from the HPV vaccine Gardasil, with ties to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The trial in Los Angeles will reconvene in September. Plaintiff Jennifer Robi claims the vaccine caused impaired mobility, while Merck denies these allegations.
In a high-profile legal battle, Merck and a plaintiff agreed to temporarily pause a trial over Merck's human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, Gardasil, alleged to cause injuries.
Ties to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. add complexity to the case, despite his lack of involvement in the Los Angeles trial proceedings. The case centers around plaintiff Jennifer Robi, who claims the vaccine confined her to a wheelchair, while Merck, standing firm, dismisses these claims.
Merck remains confident, citing substantial scientific evidence supporting Gardasil's safety. An overwhelming body of research backs the vaccine, recommended by the CDC for teens to prevent virus-related cancers. The trial is set to resume in September with a new jury in place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
