Gaza War Fuels Record Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain

The United Kingdom witnessed a significant rise in anti-Muslim incidents in 2024, as reported by monitoring group Tell MAMA. The data reveals a total of 5,837 verified cases, marking a significant increase from previous years. The escalation is attributed to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has intensified online hate.

Tell MAMA, an independent organisation monitoring anti-Muslim hatred, highlighted that tensions in the Middle East have contributed to a surge in cases. The group also noted incidents linked to the Southport murders and subsequent riots, further exacerbating the situation.

Iman Atta, the director of Tell MAMA, expressed deep concern over this trend, calling for public and governmental action to counteract rising hatred. Officials have echoed these concerns, emphasizing the importance of unity against extremism and calling for efforts to prevent further community divisions.

