Vice President Dhankhar Hospitalized: Health Concerns Arise

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was taken to AIIMS in the early hours of Sunday due to reported discomfort and chest pain, according to sources.

The 73-year-old politician is currently receiving medical attention in the Critical Care Unit under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, the Head of the Cardiology Department at AIIMS.

Dhankhar's condition is stable, and he remains under observation with a team of doctors continuously monitoring his health. Union Health Minister J P Nadda paid a visit to the hospital to assess the Vice President's condition personally.

(With inputs from agencies.)