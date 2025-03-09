Vice President Dhankhar Hospitalized: Health Concerns Arise
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, aged 73, was admitted to AIIMS following complaints of chest pain and uneasiness. He is currently under observation in the Critical Care Unit, attended by cardiology expert Dr. Rajiv Narang. Union Health Minister J P Nadda has visited to check on Dhankhar's condition.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was taken to AIIMS in the early hours of Sunday due to reported discomfort and chest pain, according to sources.
The 73-year-old politician is currently receiving medical attention in the Critical Care Unit under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, the Head of the Cardiology Department at AIIMS.
Dhankhar's condition is stable, and he remains under observation with a team of doctors continuously monitoring his health. Union Health Minister J P Nadda paid a visit to the hospital to assess the Vice President's condition personally.
