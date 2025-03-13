Left Menu

Nurturing Newborns: The Lifesaving Impact of Akola's Yashoda Mother Milk Bank

Since August 2021, the Yashoda Mother Milk Bank at the District Women's Hospital in Maharashtra's Akola has provided 708 liters of breast milk to 3,816 newborns. Established to aid mothers unable to breastfeed, the bank promotes nutrition and health for newborns, supported by community donations.

Akola | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:17 IST
  • India

The Yashoda Mother Milk Bank, located in the District Women's Hospital of Maharashtra's Akola, has successfully supplied breast milk to 3,816 newborns, free of charge, since its establishment in August 2021.

Designed to support mothers who face breastfeeding challenges, the bank has become a crucial resource in promoting infant health and nutrition. With over 12,000 births annually across Akola, Washim, and Buldhana districts, the initiative addresses a significant healthcare need.

Since its inception, 3,621 mothers have donated a combined total of 714 liters of milk, reinforcing the community's commitment to battling malnutrition. The bank processes and stores milk donations at -20 degrees Celsius, ensuring quality and safety for all recipients, facility supervisor Kavita Lavhale confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

