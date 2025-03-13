Nurturing Newborns: The Lifesaving Impact of Akola's Yashoda Mother Milk Bank

The Yashoda Mother Milk Bank, located in the District Women's Hospital of Maharashtra's Akola, has successfully supplied breast milk to 3,816 newborns, free of charge, since its establishment in August 2021.

Designed to support mothers who face breastfeeding challenges, the bank has become a crucial resource in promoting infant health and nutrition. With over 12,000 births annually across Akola, Washim, and Buldhana districts, the initiative addresses a significant healthcare need.

Since its inception, 3,621 mothers have donated a combined total of 714 liters of milk, reinforcing the community's commitment to battling malnutrition. The bank processes and stores milk donations at -20 degrees Celsius, ensuring quality and safety for all recipients, facility supervisor Kavita Lavhale confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)