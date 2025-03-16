Tragedy in Kocani: Nightclub Fire Claims 59 Lives
A devastating fire in a packed nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, resulted in 59 deaths and over 100 injuries. Sparks from pyrotechnic devices ignited the roof, leading to chaos as patrons scrambled to escape. Investigations are underway, with several arrests linked to the tragedy.
A devastating blaze tore through a crowded nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, in the early hours of Sunday, leaving 59 dead and more than 100 injured. The fire started after sparks from pyrotechnic devices set the roof alight during a live band performance, triggering a frantic scramble to exits.
Amid the chaos, survivor Marija Taseva recounted her harrowing escape, revealing how she lost contact with her sister, who remains missing. As emergency services rushed to hospitals across the region, Health Minister Arben Taravari reported 148 individuals were hospitalized, with 18 critically injured.
Authorities have issued arrest warrants, and the Public Prosecutor has launched a thorough investigation. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova expressed profound grief over the tragedy, describing it as an immeasurable loss for the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
