Left Menu

Vaccine Skepticism in the Age of COVID-19: A New Wave of Doubt

A study at Lancaster University analyzes Twitter comments questioning the validity of COVID-19 vaccines compared to traditional vaccines like MMR. This skepticism, fueled by misinformation and confusion over the differing efficacy of vaccines, may impact public acceptance of future vaccinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lancaster | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:52 IST
Vaccine Skepticism in the Age of COVID-19: A New Wave of Doubt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A recent study conducted by researchers at Lancaster University reveals a rising wave of skepticism towards COVID-19 vaccines, as expressed in social media discussions. This skepticism is often manifest in comparisons to vaccines like MMR, esteemed for their high efficacy rates.

The analysis involved a nine-million-word dataset of tweets spanning from 2008 to 2022, with a keen focus on understanding vaccine-specific attitudes. The study's findings highlight a belief among some users that COVID-19 vaccines do not align with the traditional definition of vaccines, due to their inability to fully prevent infection.

This misunderstanding, often exacerbated by terminology like 'shot', could potentially degrade public trust not only in COVID-19 vaccination efforts but also in future immunization campaigns. Addressing these misconceptions is vital to maintaining robust public health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025