Traditional Healers: Bridging Tradition and Modern Medicine in Meghalaya's TB Fight
In Meghalaya, traditional healers are collaborating with modern healthcare to combat tuberculosis. Engaging these trusted community figures in TB screening and detection has made a significant impact on early identification and treatment. The state's innovative approach also involves ASHA workers, self-help groups, and social influencers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Traditional healers in Meghalaya play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between customary remedies and modern medicine in combating tuberculosis.
With 80% of the state's population living in rural areas, these healers serve as primary healthcare points and are crucial in screening for TB.
The Meghalaya government's initiative combines local trust with medical innovation, utilizing healers, ASHA workers, and influencers to address the disease's stigma and improve early detection and treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
