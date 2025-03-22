Traditional Healers: Bridging Tradition and Modern Medicine in Meghalaya's TB Fight

Traditional healers in Meghalaya play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between customary remedies and modern medicine in combating tuberculosis.

With 80% of the state's population living in rural areas, these healers serve as primary healthcare points and are crucial in screening for TB.

The Meghalaya government's initiative combines local trust with medical innovation, utilizing healers, ASHA workers, and influencers to address the disease's stigma and improve early detection and treatment.

