Strengthening SKIMS: Overcoming Procurement Challenges with JKMSCL
Health Minister Sakina Itoo announced that Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited's services have been extended to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) to address funding lapses. Despite this collaboration, SKIMS remains autonomous, continuing its operations as both a tertiary care hospital and a deemed university.
The Health Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Sakina Itoo, has revealed that the services of the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) have been extended to the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in a bid to address the recurring issue of unutilized funding for procurement.
According to Minister Itoo, significant portions of financial allocations were not utilized over the past three years, prompting the integration of a dedicated procurement agency. This move aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of acquiring necessary medical machinery and equipment, thereby bolstering patient care and service delivery.
Though aligned with JKMSCL for procurement, SKIMS retains its autonomy as a healthcare institution and an academic entity. Changes have been introduced to improve transparency and efficiency, alongside establishing recruitment agencies to fill existing vacancies and ensure streamlined human resource processes.
