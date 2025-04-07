Assessing Cardiovascular Risks of ADHD Medications
Recent research published in The Lancet Psychiatry highlights cardiovascular risks linked to ADHD medications, showing a slight rise in blood pressure and heart rate. Despite these side effects, benefits such as reduced mortality risk and improved academic performance outweigh risks. Patients with heart conditions should consult cardiologists.
New findings published in The Lancet Psychiatry reveal that ADHD medications may pose cardiovascular risks, causing minor increases in blood pressure and heart rate. This comprehensive study stands as the largest analysis on the cardiovascular impacts of ADHD drugs.
Lead author Samuele Cortese from the University of Southampton emphasizes that while risks are present, the overall benefits, such as a decrease in mortality risk and enhanced academic function, counterbalance potential drawbacks. Researchers advocate for cardiovascular consultation for individuals with existing heart conditions before beginning ADHD treatment.
The investigation reviewed over 100 trials, with approximately 22,700 participants. Findings show most medications, besides guanfacine, slightly elevate cardiovascular metrics. Despite these concerns, practitioners suggest vigilant monitoring of blood pressure and pulse during treatment.
